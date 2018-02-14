Valentine's Day date spots – Top 10 museums in metro Detroit

You can’t go just anywhere for a Valentine’s Day date, it has to be special! So, to help you choose the perfect atmosphere for your date, how about a romantic stroll through one of these top museums and art galleries in metro Detroit? These places were chosen as favorites of local voters in our Vote 4 the Best contest:

Winners in ‘Museum’

1st Place - The Henry Ford Museum - Here, there is such a variety of exhibits on American Innovation, that there is something for everyone to enjoy. From the Davidson-Gerson Modern Glass Gallery, to artifacts, furniture, and machinery from America’s past, your date definitely won’t be bored.

2nd Place - Detroit Institute of Arts - The DIA was founded in 1885, and now it’s collection has about 66,000 works and is among the top six in the U.S. You could spend hours gazing at the beautiful and diverse works, no matter how many times you go. Definitely one of the best romantic date spots worth trying out!

3rd Place - Meadow Brook Hall - Go on one of the various tours to explore the beautiful, enormous, and “historic home built by one of the automotive aristocracy’s most remarkable women, Matilda Dodge Wilson… constructed between 1926 and 1929.”

4th Place - Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum - With thousands of vintage and rare ‘mechanical oddities’ and ‘one-of-a-kind collectibles’, Marvin’s is listed in the World Almanac’s 100 most unusual museums in the U.S. You can’t see everything in one trip and it’s open until 9 or 11pm, so you can visit for as long or short a time as you’d like.

5th Place - Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History - It’s also Black History Month in February, so make sure to check out the related events at this museum! Although not all the exhibits are particularly romantic, this place is perfect if you’re a history buff, or as a chance for you and your date to discuss deeper topics. Walk through time in these realistic, detailed recreations of history as you learn together. As it’s a staple of Detroit, you and your Valentine will want to visit the Wright Museum together, if you haven’t already.

Love the idea of an intimate day among art and culture? Here's a quick list of some more options!

Winners in ‘Art Gallery’

1st Place - Art & Frame Station

2nd Place - Detroit Institute of Arts

3rd Place - M!X Bricktown

4th Place - Village Picture Frame & Art Gallery

5th Place - N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art

