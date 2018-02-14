Special Valentine's Day gift – frame a memory

What could be more romantic than giving the gift of a memory, immortalized lovingly? In our Vote 4 the Best contest, locals made it known that these four places are the best around at helping you frame your important memories and artwork. These places are great Valentine’s Day stops, not only for their specialty of framing, but also because they have art and other meaningful gifts for you to give:

Winners in ‘Picture Framing’

1st Place - Art & Frame Station - Our first place winner in the ‘Picture Framing’ category, for five years in a row, is not only the perfect place to get your photograph framed beautifully, but also a wonderful place to pick up a unique gift! The Art & Frame station is home to various Michigan made gifts that are the perfect thoughtful gesture. They are currently offering some Valentine’s season discounts, including on framed artwork, gifts, and custom framing! You can sign up for their newsletter for more information on deals. Make sure you check out the beautiful and diverse work by local artists that won this location its first place spot in ‘Art Gallery’ two years in a row.

2nd Place - Village Picture Framing & Art Gallery - Located in Dearborn and family owned since 1984. They are currently offering 20% off framing when you ‘like’ them on Facebook.

3rd Place - State of the Art Framing - Also specializing in design, this Ferndale shop creates incredible uniquely designed frames, so your frame could be one-of-a-kind, just like your Valentine.

4th Place - Perfect Corners - On 12 mile in Berkley, the caring staff will help you pick out exactly what will suit your needs and match your image and home.

