Vote 4 The Best: Blueberry Pie Day poll & best pie!

Here's where to get delicious pies

By Madeline Allen

In honor of Blueberry Pie Day, celebrated April 28th, we've got all things pie!

If you love pie, then you've got to try these Vote 4 The Best winners that metro Detroit voters say have the most delicious pies of all!:

First Place - Dangerously Delicious Pies in Detroit
Second Place - Grand Traverse Pie Company in Troy
Third Place - Achatz Handmade Pie Co. in Chesterfield
Fourth Place - Sister Pie in Detroit
Fifth Place - Kate's Kitchen in Flat Rock

