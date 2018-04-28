Vote 4 The Best: Blueberry Pie Day poll & best pie!

In honor of Blueberry Pie Day, celebrated April 28th, we've got all things pie!

If you love pie, then you've got to try these Vote 4 The Best winners that metro Detroit voters say have the most delicious pies of all!:

First Place - Dangerously Delicious Pies in Detroit

Second Place - Grand Traverse Pie Company in Troy

Third Place - Achatz Handmade Pie Co. in Chesterfield

Fourth Place - Sister Pie in Detroit

Fifth Place - Kate's Kitchen in Flat Rock

