Vote 4 the Best: Jelly Bean Day quiz, best places to buy sweets, and flavor poll!

In honor of Jelly Bean Day on April 22nd, here are our Vote 4 the Best winners that metro Detroiters say have the best sweets and treats!

For other delicious sweets, try the winners in these other categories: Ice Cream, Pies, Donut Shop, Cupcakes, Cakes. Find the rest of our categories at the bottom of this article!

Want to test your sugary smarts?? Take our JELLY BEAN QUIZ BELOW then scroll down to vote for your favorite flavor in our poll!

\