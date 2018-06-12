Vote 4 the Best: Last day to nominate your favorite Metro Detroit businesses

You can nominate your favorite business until 11 p.m. tonight. Then, voting starts Friday in nearly 170 different categories.

There's a category for best burger, pizza, sushi, Chinese food, auto repair, personal trainer, massage, brewpub, cover band, barber and more!

Everyone is looking for new places to try out. You can be part of helping us create the 2018 Go-To Guide of the best places in Metro Detroit by voting for your favorites.

Our sponsor, Wallside Windows, deserves a big thank-you for their longtime sponsorship. They are happy to support local businesses both large and small because they can relate to what it takes.

Thanks to all of you who participate in our contest year after year, and welcome new participants!

We will accept late nominations at the station's discretion. You can email us at vote4thebest@wdiv.com.