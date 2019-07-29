Garrido's Bistro & Pastry voted 'Best Latin Food' winner

Looking for a restaurant to satisfy an arepa craving? Well, Vote 4 The Best has you covered. Garrido's Bistro & Pastry is the 2019 Vote 4 The Best Latin food winner.

Both owners are from Venezuela and still have family there. With such a connection they are familliar with the latest Venezuelan cooking trends and as a result they are able to provide dining experiences offered by no other restaurants in the area.

Vanessa Gonzalez, co-owner of the restaurant, joined us in studio.

She said the restaurant started four years ago in Grosse Pointe Woods. "It's a family-owned restaurant," Gonzalez said, adding there are special menu options available right now for the summer and that all the foods are made fresh and from scratch daily, as much as they can. "It's a labor of love," she said.

Garrido's Bistro & Pastry brought in some of the food you can find at the restaurant. The display included plaintain chips that look like nachos and a variety of other dishes.

El Guanco in Troy came in second place in the Latin food category and Pupuseria Y Restaurante Salvadoreno came in third.



