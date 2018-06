Vote 4 the Best: Looking for summer concert events in metro Detroit?

Summer has finally arrived, and with it comes concerts you and the whole family can attend! Metro Detroit is famous for their outdoor events, from Movement Electronic Music Festival to the Rockin' on the Riverfront free concerts.

Here are some you might like. And if you are a fan of live music, vote now for your favorite local band, concert venue, and more in our Vote 4 the Best contest right here or in the poll below! Help us create a 2018 Guide we can all share.

UPCOMING CONCERTS SUMMER 2018

Friday, June 29

Paramore & Foster the People - DTE Energy 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 30

Logic, NF, & Kyle - DTE Energy 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3

Neil Young - Fox Theatre 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 5

The War on Drugs - Royal Oak Music Theatre 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Styx, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, & Tesla - DTE Energy 7:00 p.m.

Jesse McCartney - Majestic Theatre 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Arcade Fire - DTE Energy 6:30 pm

Monday, July 9

Evanescence & Lindsay Stirling - DTE Energy 7:00 pm

Wednesday, July 11

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson - DTE Energy 7:00 pm

Rich Homie Quan - El Club 8:00 pm

Friday, July 13

Weezer, Pixies, & The Wombats - DTE Energy 7:30 pm

Def Leopard - Comerica Park 6:00 pm

Vince Neil of Motley Crue - Detroit Riverfront 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 14

Barenaked Ladies - DTE Energy 7:30 pm

Zac Brown Band & OneRepublic - Comerica Park 7:00 pm

Panic! At the Disco - Little Caesars Arena 7:00 pm

Fetty Wap - St. Andrews Hall TBD

Sunday, July 15

Foreigner - DTE Energy 7:00 pm

Wednesday, July 18

Ke$ha & Macklemore - DTE Energy 7:00 pm

Friday, July 20

Ted Nugent - DTE Energy 7:00 pm

Uncle Kracker - Detroit Riverfront 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 21

Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd - DTE Energy 6:00 pm

A$AP Ferg & Denzel Curry - The Fillmore Detroit 7:00 pm

Sunday, July 22

Shinedown & Godsmack - DTE Energy 7:00 pm

Radiohead - Little Caesars Arena 7:30 pm

Wednesday, July 25

Chris Brown - DTE Energy 6:30 pm

Friday, July 27

John Kay & Steppenwolf - Detroit Riverfront 7:30 pm

Saturday. July 28

Jason Mraz - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre TBD

MO POP Festival - West Riverfront Park

Sunday, July 29

MO POP Festival - West Riverfront Park

Wednesday, August 1

Arctic Monkeys - Masonic Temple 7:00 pm