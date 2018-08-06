Vote 4 The Best: Michael B. Anthony in Detroit wins 'Best Wedding Florist'

Congratulations to Michael B. Anthony on being voted the BEST wedding florist in Metro Detroit in our 2018 Vote for the Best campaign!

Owner and founder of Michael B. Anthony, Michael Bak, states, "Michael B. Anthony to me is uniqueness. We pride ourselves upon creating one of a kind and custom designs for our couples."

Michael B. Anthony was voted 'Best Wedding Florist' for the THIRD year in a row in Local 4’s Vote 4 the Best.

Before evolving his business, Michael participated in Eastern Market Sunday as well as other vintage markets. He also took part in alternative wedding expos, such as Detroit Gets Married, a mock wedding reception utilizing some of Detroit's best vendors in the wedding industry.

"I have always had a passion for gardening, decorating and socializing... As my mother would say I had the gift of gab!"

Michael says flowers can make everything beautiful... "I love weddings so much. I wanted to take my designs and create a remarkable day for someone."

Some of Michael's fun facts and favorites:

Michael loves Polish and Puerto Rican food;

His favorite places to go all year around are Traverse City, MI and Saugatuck, MI;

In his spare time, Michael volunteers as a Commissioner on the Wyandotte Beautification Commission, to help make the city beautiful;

Finally, on the topic of weddings, Michael is engaged to be be married to his fiance, Felix, next summer!

According to their Facebook page, Michael B. Anthony is a "Floral & Event Design company that captures the vision of our couples’ style and showcases their characteristics into our floral designs."

Michael says social media played a large part in gathering votes for this year's Vote 4 the Best.

Congratulations to Michael B. Anthony and all the other winners in our 2018 Vote 4 the Best!

For a complete list of 2018's Vote 4 the Best winners in all categories, and all of the local businesses who participated, go to ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest.

Thanks to everyone who helped us create the 2018 Go-To Guide of the BEST places around Metro Detroit! Now feel free to use it all year long to check out all the hidden gems around town.

And a special thanks to our longtime sponsor Wallside Windows for their support of Vote 4 the Best and local businesses!