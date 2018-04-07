Vote 4 the Best: National Beer Day quiz, poll, and tips on where to drink!

April 7th is National Beer Day, so you know what that means... an excuse to try out the best brews!
These Vote 4 the Best winners were chosen by metro Detroiters as having the best beer selection:
- 1st Place - Northside Bar & Grill in Monroe
- 2nd Place - Cadieux Cafe in Detroit
- 3rd Place - 3 Nicks Bar in Allen Park
- 4th Place - Wintergarden Tavern in Chesterfield
- 5th Place - Three Blind Mice Irish Pub in Mt Clemens
