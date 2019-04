You can pick your favorites in all things pet related! If you've got a favorite groomer, pet store, vet or anything else related to owning a pet, nominate them in the contest below. We're taking nomination through Sunday at 11PM, with voting opening up the following Tuesday!

Now your chance to show some love to the people and businesses that make your pet purr. Or, wag. Or whatever your special one does when it's happy!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.