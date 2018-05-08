Vote 4 The Best: Pets - Start voting!

Calling all pet owners!

Do you appreciate the places that take care of or pamper your pets BEST? Then starting now you can vote for them in this year's Vote 4 The Best Pets contest!

Vote May 8 to May 20.

Your favorites will be on our 2018 Go-To Guide so metro Detroit pet owners can find all the best places to care for their pet! (Click here to see the 2017 Vote 4 The Best Go To Guide.)

*Warning: Local 4 is not associated in any way with companies that may contact you about plaque purchases. We would never contact you by phone asking you to buy anything. Upon request we will provide you with artwork that you can take to a printer of your choice, or we will provide you with the name of a printer we have used in the past.

VOTE BELOW!