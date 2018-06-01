Vote 4 the Best Pets: Winner of two categories tells us about their unique family business

Doggie Latchkey of Metro Detroit and Grand Rapids continues their winning streak for Vote 4 the Best Pets dog walker and pet sitter for five years in a row!

Owner and founder Denise Westlund worked for AT&T for over thirty years before launching Doggie Latchkey in 2009. She took her cooperate skills from her past experience, and applied them to a business of her very own. "I wanted to do something I was passionate about... And I couldn't be happier! My clients are just so amazing."

Westlund began Doggie Latchkey by herself and the business has continued to grow tremendously. She talked about getting lots of support from the community, "[It's] so rewarding... I'm just so honored and happy. Our clients have been so faithful."

Westlund tells us, even after pets pass away, clients are reassured knowing they can bring their new pets back to Doggie Latchkey. She loves when clients share their experience with other pet owners.

"As a company, we have such great teamwork." That's what makes Doggie Latchkey so unique. According to Westlund, the sitters work together in growing and improving, while not only creating a family environment within company but also considering clients as a part of their family.

"As far as [the staff's] life experience with pets, the diversity of work skills is what makes us unique, too... ​​​​We have dedicated staff that specialize in each area."

Westlund, family, friends and fans continuously spread the word about their nomination in our Vote 4 the Best Pets campaign. Doggie Latchkey especially used word of mouth and Facebook in their strategy to win both categories once again.

Congratulations to Doggie Latchkey and all the other winners in Vote 4 the Best Pets! You can see the results below.