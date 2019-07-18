Vote 4 the Best Reveal Week is almost here!

It's almost time to see who placed where in 2019's Vote 4 The Best! Reveal Week starts on Monday, July 22 and goes through Friday, July 26.

After a month of voting, and in part because this year features new businesses and new categories, this year's Reveal Week is going to have some surprises.

Some of the winners are going to appear on Local 4 News Today, Live In The D and First at Four, with the rest being revealed right here at ClickOnDetroit.com.

Check back in to see if your favorite businesses won, and remember that all entrants that were nominated will appear in our Go-To Guide!

We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows. Now in their third generation, they're celebrating the company's 75th anniversary.

