Bistro Orleans on 15 voted 'Best Soul Food' in Metro Detroit

Bistro Orleans on 15 is the 2019 Vote 4 The Best Soul Food winner!

Kim DeGiulio got a chance to speak with Bistro Orleans owner, Andrea Robinson in the Live in the D studio.

"It's a wonderful, wonderful feeling especially for my family because it's a family restaurant," Andrea said.

Bistro Orleans on 15 brought soul food delights to the studio. The display featured blackened catfish, bananas foster with bread pudding, jambalaya, crawfish etouffee, dirty rice, cajun fried catfish and a homemade cajun tartar sauce.

"Bistro Orleans is a family and fun environment," Andrea says. "If you love flavor, come down to Bistro Orleans."

Bistro Orleans on 15 has won the Vote 4 The Best Soul Food category three years in a row.

Clayton's Kitchen in Redford came in second place and Beans & Cornbread in Southfield came in third place.



