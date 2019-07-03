Vote 4 the Best: Tips for Becoming Vegan

Thinking about becoming vegan?

Veganism consists of not consuming any product derived from an animal. This, of course, includes meat, dairy products, eggs, honey, and others. However, it also includes other products like clothes with leather, silk, fur, and wool.

If you’re considering becoming vegan, here are some things you should keep in mind to ensure a smoother transition:

Start slow: You don’t have to go from a meat-eating diet directly to veganism overnight. For example, you can transition first into being a lacto-ovo vegetarian, refraining from eating meats but still consuming eggs and dairy products. Go at the pace that you are most comfortable with (Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics).

