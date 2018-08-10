Vote 4 the Best winner - Made in Detroit

Congratulations to Made in Detroit for winning Local 4's 2018 Vote 4 the Best contest in the Detroit Apparel category!

The company sells Detroit-themed items ranging from shirts and hats to wall art and Christmas ornaments.

Made in Detroit began in 1991 when most businesses were leaving the city. In 2005, it was bought out of bankruptcy by Kid Rock, who spread the word and made the brand what it is today.

They say their wrenchman logo was created to honor hardworking Detroiters.

The apparel can be found in more than 40 retail locations and online at madeindetroit.com.

For a complete list of 2018's Vote 4 the Best winners in all categories, and all of the local businesses who participated, go to ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest.

