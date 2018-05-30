Vote 4 the Best Pets: Common Scents Canine Resort wins in two categories!

Common Scents Canine Resort, located in Ortonville, has won first place in not only the pet boarding category, but also the training category!

Common Scents is owned by Sue Osterland and Rich Cannon. Sue has a vast knowledge of dogs that comes from spending time with them throughout her whole life, as well as previously owning a grooming shop. She has also raised and shown award-winning cocker spaniels.

Common Scents is a triple threat pet facility that has boarding, grooming, and training; servicing dogs and cats. They provide security for their clients by keeping cats and dogs in separate kennel facilities that contain safety smoke and fire protection systems, and provide 24-hour supervision. Their facility is laid out over 13 acres and gives each dog their own private indoor/outdoor kennel of over 16 feet each. Sue says what makes Common Scents stand out is that they treat each dog as an individual and make sure that the dogs get one-on-one playtime with a member of the staff.

Their training director of 15 years, Michelle O'Neil, uses positive reinforcement in their training center. They do not believe in harsh methods of training, and strive to teach owners to train their dogs and have fun while doing it. Common Scents offers a variety of training programs, including: puppy head start, obedience classes, private lessons, agility, trick classes, and more.

Common Scents says, "We believe the key to a good program is understanding, patience, practice, and communication."

Sue was very proud to hear that the community has voted her facility as the best pet boarding and training facility in the metro Detroit area.

"We are absolutely honored that everyone is so supportive of us."

Congratulations to Common Scents and all other winners in Vote 4 the Best Pets! You can see the results below!