Vote Local! Here are Warren businesses in Vote 4 the Best

Automotive
- Ode Auto Repair and Tire (Auto Detailing and Auto Repair)
- Skip's Auto ER (Auto Detailing and Auto Repair)
- Warren City Car Wash (Auto Detailing)
- DTS/ Drive Train Specialists (Auto Parts)
- Steve's Progressive Auto Center (Auto Repair)
- Tech Center Auto Electric (Auto Repair)
- Van-8 Collision (Body Shop)
- Allways Towing (Towing Service)
- Greg’s Towing and Recovery (Towing Service)
Arts and Entertainment
- Jill Jack (Band/Artist - Folk)
- Killer Flamingos (Band/Artist - Indie/Alt/Punk)
- Warren Civic Theatre (Theatre Group)
Beauty
- All About The Hair Salon (Barber and Hair Color)
- Dbre' Ink Tattoo (Tattoo and Piercing)
- Elite Ink Tattoo Studios (Tattoo and Piercing)
- Tattoos by Phil James (Tattoo and Piercing)
Dining
- Lee’s Café & Coney Island (American and Family Restaurant)
- The Friars Kitchen & Bakery (American)
- Theo’s Family Restaurant (American and Family Restaurant)
- Front Page Deli (Brunch and Family Restaurant)
- The Chocolate Gallery Café (Brunch)
- Kim Toa Restaurant (Chinese)
- Wing Wah Chinese Restaurant (Chinese)
- Kabob House (Ethnic – Other, Family Restaurant and Middle Eastern)
- Bistro Orleans (Ethnic – Other)
- Doc’s Good Food (Family Restaurant)
- Mexico City Restaurant (Mexican)
- Mr. Miguel’s Mexican Cantina & Grill (Mexican)
- Bistro Orleans (Soul Food)
- Erma’s Soulfood (Soul Food)
- Sushi Bon (Sushi)
- Amarin Thai Cuisine (Thai)
- Thai Kitchen (Thai)
- Thai Smile Restaurant (Thai)
Financial
- TCF Bank (Accountant)
- Community Choice Credit Union (Credit Union)
- Extra Credit Union (Credit Union)
- Community Choice Credit Union (Financial Advisors)
Fitness
- Knapp School of Dance (Dance Studio)
- Tina Marie’s School of Dance (Dance Studio)
Night Life
- LimeLight Sports Bar & Grill (Beer Selection)
- Tipsy Mcstaggers (Beer Selection, Happy Hour, Irish Pub and Neighborhood Bar)
- Dragonmead Microbrewery (Brew Pub)
- Bora Bora's Bar & Grill (Happy Hour)
- Metro Bar & Grill (Neighborhood Bar)
- Malone’s Tavern (Neighborhood Bar and Sports Bar)
Quick Eats
- Bistro Orleans (Barbecue)
- 3 Sons Diner (Brunch)
- Little Joe’s Coney Island (Brunch and Coney Island)
- The Chocolate Gallery Café (Brunch)
- Doc’s Good Food (Burger)
- Antonio's Coney Island Restaurant (Coney Island)
- GrillWich Tot Stop (Food Trucks)
- The Friars Kitchen & Bakery (Soup)
- Bora Bora's Bar & Grill (Wings)
- Jimmy’s Tavern (Fries)
- Greco's Nursery & Hydroponic Supply (Garden Center)
Services
- McCarver Mechanical Heating & Cooling (Heating and Cooling)
- Aladdin Heating & Cooling (Heating and Cooling)
- FLAME Heating and Cooling (Heating and Cooling)
- JC Photography (Photographers)
Shopping
- Fabric Warehouse (Craft Supplies)
- Eternal Games (Gaming)
- Rude Trendz (Gift Shop)
- Fabric Warehouse (Housewares)
- Gardner-White (New Furniture)
- Art Van Furniture (New Furniture)
Sports and Recreation
- Bonanza Lanes (Bowling)
- Double action (Shooting range)
- Warren Parks and Recreation Indoor Pool (Swimming pool)
Specialty Foods
- Edita's Cakes Custom Cakes & Pastries (Bakery, Cakes, Cupcakes, and Sweets and Treats)
- Randazzo Fresh Market (Bakery, Fresh Produce and Fresh Grocery)
- Sweet Dreams (Bakery)
- The Friars Kitchen & Bakery (Bakery)
- Shatila Food Products (Cakes and Ice Cream Shop)
- The Dovetail (Coffee Shop)
- Donut Hole (Cupcakes and Donuts)
- Daily Dozen (Donuts)
- Produce Palace (Fresh Produce)
- Leason's Dairy Bar and Grille (Ice Cream Shop)
- Sweetheart Bakery (Pies)
Weddings
- Elite Entertainment (DJ, Photographer and Special Touch)
- Lavish Parties and Prints by Talia (Invitations, Special Touch and Wedding Planner)
- Kay Jewelers (Rings)
- Alessandra Bridal & Formal (Wedding Dresses)
