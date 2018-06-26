Vote Local! Here are Warren businesses in Vote 4 the Best

Here's a list of businesses in Warren that are on the list in this year's Vote 4 the Best. See if any of your favorites are on it. If so, you can vote once per hour until July 15 to make them a winner!

Help us create the 2018 Go-To Guide of the best businesses around town.

VOTE BELOW!

Automotive

Ode Auto Repair and Tire (Auto Detailing and Auto Repair)

Skip's Auto ER (Auto Detailing and Auto Repair)

Warren City Car Wash (Auto Detailing)

DTS/ Drive Train Specialists (Auto Parts)

Steve's Progressive Auto Center (Auto Repair)

Tech Center Auto Electric (Auto Repair)

Van-8 Collision (Body Shop)

Allways Towing (Towing Service)

Greg’s Towing and Recovery (Towing Service)



Arts and Entertainment

Jill Jack (Band/Artist - Folk)

Killer Flamingos (Band/Artist - Indie/Alt/Punk)

Warren Civic Theatre (Theatre Group)



Beauty

All About The Hair Salon (Barber and Hair Color)

Dbre' Ink Tattoo (Tattoo and Piercing)

Elite Ink Tattoo Studios (Tattoo and Piercing)

Tattoos by Phil James (Tattoo and Piercing)



Dining

Lee’s Café & Coney Island (American and Family Restaurant)

The Friars Kitchen & Bakery (American)

Theo’s Family Restaurant (American and Family Restaurant)

Front Page Deli (Brunch and Family Restaurant)

The Chocolate Gallery Café (Brunch)

Kim Toa Restaurant (Chinese)

Wing Wah Chinese Restaurant (Chinese)

Kabob House (Ethnic – Other, Family Restaurant and Middle Eastern)

Bistro Orleans (Ethnic – Other)

Doc’s Good Food (Family Restaurant)

Mexico City Restaurant (Mexican)

Mr. Miguel’s Mexican Cantina & Grill (Mexican)

Bistro Orleans (Soul Food)

Erma’s Soulfood (Soul Food)

Sushi Bon (Sushi)

Amarin Thai Cuisine (Thai)

Thai Kitchen (Thai)

Thai Smile Restaurant (Thai)



Financial

TCF Bank (Accountant)

Community Choice Credit Union (Credit Union)

Extra Credit Union (Credit Union)

Community Choice Credit Union (Financial Advisors)



Fitness

Knapp School of Dance (Dance Studio)

Tina Marie’s School of Dance (Dance Studio)



Night Life

LimeLight Sports Bar & Grill (Beer Selection)

Tipsy Mcstaggers (Beer Selection, Happy Hour, Irish Pub and Neighborhood Bar)

Dragonmead Microbrewery (Brew Pub)

Bora Bora's Bar & Grill (Happy Hour)

Metro Bar & Grill (Neighborhood Bar)

Malone’s Tavern (Neighborhood Bar and Sports Bar)



Quick Eats

Bistro Orleans (Barbecue)

3 Sons Diner (Brunch)

Little Joe’s Coney Island (Brunch and Coney Island)

The Chocolate Gallery Café (Brunch)

Doc’s Good Food (Burger)

Antonio's Coney Island Restaurant (Coney Island)

GrillWich Tot Stop (Food Trucks)

The Friars Kitchen & Bakery (Soup)

Bora Bora's Bar & Grill (Wings)

Jimmy’s Tavern (Fries)

Greco's Nursery & Hydroponic Supply (Garden Center)



Services

McCarver Mechanical Heating & Cooling (Heating and Cooling)

Aladdin Heating & Cooling (Heating and Cooling)

FLAME Heating and Cooling (Heating and Cooling)

JC Photography (Photographers)



Shopping

Fabric Warehouse (Craft Supplies)

Eternal Games (Gaming)

Rude Trendz (Gift Shop)

Fabric Warehouse (Housewares)

Gardner-White (New Furniture)

Art Van Furniture (New Furniture)



Sports and Recreation

Bonanza Lanes (Bowling)

Double action (Shooting range)

Warren Parks and Recreation Indoor Pool (Swimming pool)



Specialty Foods

Edita's Cakes Custom Cakes & Pastries (Bakery, Cakes, Cupcakes, and Sweets and Treats)

Randazzo Fresh Market (Bakery, Fresh Produce and Fresh Grocery)

Sweet Dreams (Bakery)

The Friars Kitchen & Bakery (Bakery)

Shatila Food Products (Cakes and Ice Cream Shop)

The Dovetail (Coffee Shop)

Donut Hole (Cupcakes and Donuts)

Daily Dozen (Donuts)

Produce Palace (Fresh Produce)

Leason's Dairy Bar and Grille (Ice Cream Shop)

Sweetheart Bakery (Pies)



Weddings

Elite Entertainment (DJ, Photographer and Special Touch)

Lavish Parties and Prints by Talia (Invitations, Special Touch and Wedding Planner)

Kay Jewelers (Rings)

Alessandra Bridal & Formal (Wedding Dresses)

Thanks to our longtime sponsor Wallside Windows for their support of businesses both big and small.