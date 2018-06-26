Vote Local! Here are Warren businesses in Vote 4 the Best

Vote 4 The Best

By Kaelyn Collins

Here's a list of businesses in Warren that are on the list in this year's Vote 4 the Best. See if any of your favorites are on it. If so, you can vote once per hour until July 15 to make them a winner!

Automotive

  • Ode Auto Repair and Tire (Auto Detailing and Auto Repair)
  • Skip's Auto ER (Auto Detailing and Auto Repair)
  • Warren City Car Wash (Auto Detailing)
  • DTS/ Drive Train Specialists (Auto Parts)
  • Steve's Progressive Auto Center (Auto Repair)
  • Tech Center Auto Electric (Auto Repair)
  • Van-8 Collision (Body Shop)
  • Allways Towing (Towing Service)
  • Greg’s Towing and Recovery (Towing Service)
     

Arts and Entertainment

  • Jill Jack (Band/Artist - Folk)
  • Killer Flamingos (Band/Artist - Indie/Alt/Punk)
  • Warren Civic Theatre (Theatre Group)
     

Beauty

  • All About The Hair Salon (Barber and Hair Color)
  • Dbre' Ink Tattoo (Tattoo and Piercing)
  • Elite Ink Tattoo Studios (Tattoo and Piercing)
  • Tattoos by Phil James (Tattoo and Piercing)
     

Dining

  • Lee’s Café & Coney Island (American and Family Restaurant)
  • The Friars Kitchen & Bakery (American)
  • Theo’s Family Restaurant (American and Family Restaurant)
  • Front Page Deli (Brunch and Family Restaurant)
  • The Chocolate Gallery Café (Brunch)
  • Kim Toa Restaurant (Chinese)
  • Wing Wah Chinese Restaurant (Chinese)
  • Kabob House (Ethnic – Other, Family Restaurant and Middle Eastern)
  • Bistro Orleans (Ethnic – Other)
  • Doc’s Good Food (Family Restaurant)
  • Mexico City Restaurant (Mexican)
  • Mr. Miguel’s Mexican Cantina & Grill (Mexican)
  • Bistro Orleans (Soul Food)
  • Erma’s Soulfood (Soul Food)
  • Sushi Bon (Sushi)
  • Amarin Thai Cuisine (Thai)
  • Thai Kitchen (Thai)
  • Thai Smile Restaurant (Thai)
     

Financial

  • TCF Bank (Accountant)
  • Community Choice Credit Union (Credit Union)
  • Extra Credit Union (Credit Union)
  • Community Choice Credit Union (Financial Advisors)
     

Fitness

  • Knapp School of Dance (Dance Studio)
  • Tina Marie’s School of Dance (Dance Studio)
     

Night Life

  • LimeLight Sports Bar & Grill (Beer Selection)
  • Tipsy Mcstaggers (Beer Selection, Happy Hour, Irish Pub and Neighborhood Bar)
  • Dragonmead Microbrewery (Brew Pub)
  • Bora Bora's Bar & Grill (Happy Hour)
  • Metro Bar & Grill (Neighborhood Bar)
  • Malone’s Tavern (Neighborhood Bar and Sports Bar)
     

Quick Eats

  • Bistro Orleans (Barbecue)
  • 3 Sons Diner (Brunch)
  • Little Joe’s Coney Island (Brunch and Coney Island)
  • The Chocolate Gallery Café (Brunch)
  • Doc’s Good Food (Burger)
  • Antonio's Coney Island Restaurant (Coney Island)
  • GrillWich Tot Stop (Food Trucks)
  • The Friars Kitchen & Bakery (Soup)
  • Bora Bora's Bar & Grill (Wings)
  • Jimmy’s Tavern (Fries)
  • Greco's Nursery & Hydroponic Supply (Garden Center)
     

Services

  • McCarver Mechanical Heating & Cooling (Heating and Cooling)
  • Aladdin Heating & Cooling (Heating and Cooling)
  • FLAME Heating and Cooling (Heating and Cooling)
  • JC Photography (Photographers)
     

Shopping

  • Fabric Warehouse (Craft Supplies)
  • Eternal Games (Gaming)
  • Rude Trendz (Gift Shop)
  • Fabric Warehouse (Housewares)
  • Gardner-White (New Furniture)
  • Art Van Furniture (New Furniture)
     

Sports and Recreation

  • Bonanza Lanes (Bowling)
  • Double action (Shooting range)
  • Warren Parks and Recreation Indoor Pool (Swimming pool)
     

Specialty Foods

  • Edita's Cakes Custom Cakes & Pastries (Bakery, Cakes, Cupcakes, and Sweets and Treats)
  • Randazzo Fresh Market (Bakery, Fresh Produce and Fresh Grocery)
  • Sweet Dreams (Bakery)
  • The Friars Kitchen & Bakery (Bakery)
  • Shatila Food Products (Cakes and Ice Cream Shop)
  • The Dovetail (Coffee Shop)
  • Donut Hole (Cupcakes and Donuts)
  • Daily Dozen (Donuts)
  • Produce Palace (Fresh Produce)
  • Leason's Dairy Bar and Grille (Ice Cream Shop)
  • Sweetheart Bakery (Pies)
     

Weddings

  • Elite Entertainment (DJ, Photographer and Special Touch)
  • Lavish Parties and Prints by Talia (Invitations, Special Touch and Wedding Planner)
  • Kay Jewelers (Rings)
  • Alessandra Bridal & Formal (Wedding Dresses)

