Where to celebrate Grilled Cheese Day

April 12 is Grilled Cheese Day! A day worth celebrating, don't you think?

To celebrate, we found some restaurants that serve some special and delicious grilled cheese sandwiches and were chosen as winners by metro Detroiters in our Vote 4 the Best contest.

HopCat Detroit (2nd Place 'Fries') – Madtown Grilled Cheese - "A trio of Wisconsin dill Havarti, smoked Gouda, & Muenster on grilled Italian sourdough with apple slices, garlic aioli & honey. Served with a cup of apple-tomato soup topped with blue cheese crumbles (can add hickory smoked bacon)."

Jumps (1st Place 'Brunch') – Grilled 3 Cheese & Prosciutto - "Prosciutto, Provolone, Cheddar, Gruyere, Dijon Cream Spread, Sour Dough."

Toast (5th Place 'Brunch') – Grilled Cheese-N-Tomato Soup - "White American, muenster, Havarti, pickled apple, served on asiago."

Far Bella (5th Place 'Sandwich Shop') – Panini - "Ciabatta bread filled and pressed on our panini grill Grilled Cheese Trio Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone Cheese with sliced tomato, add pesto on request." You can do a half sandwich and soup combo.

