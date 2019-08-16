White Lotus Yoga voted 'Best Yoga Studio' in Metro Detroit

Peggy Klauer is an instructor and owner of White Lotus Yoga, the 2019 Vote 4 the Best pick for "Best Yoga Studio." She said she is overjoyed to be recognized for the love and care she and her team put into their studio.

The studio offers classes for students at every level, whether you're just starting, or if you're considering turning your yoga skills into a career of your own. Yoga can seem intimidating to beginners, but Klauer says to sign up for a class, and just give it a try.

"Don't over-think it, and just do it! The first few classes may be a bit confusing until you become familiar with the movements," Klauer said. "I know that it can seem a bit daunting, but the whole point of yoga is to not have judgement toward yourself or the people around you."

If you're someone who has tried yoga before and thought it might not be for you, don't give up quite yet. White Lotus Yoga offers classes that teach AIReal Yoga™, a yoga program that uses a soft, fabric hammock suspended a few feet off the ground. The hammock is used as a prop to assist in alignment when attempting different poses.

The basic idea of this unique form of yoga is to use the hammock to relieve the compression that the spine and joints are placed under. This allows you to achieve proper posture and alignment without the same physical strain a pose would create when attempted without any kind of assistance.

Klauer's path to owning White Lotus Yoga all started when her intructor approached her and asked if she'd like to teach. White Lotus is sharing that tradition by offering teacher training courses in the fall and spring.

"People throughout the world have discovered the many physical, emotional, and spiritual benefits with the practice of yoga," Klauer said. "Fostering and caring for others through teaching is the most rewarding journey of healing and finding the essence of your true self."

Their teacher training programs are approved by the Yoga Allicance, and upon graduation from the program, enables students to register as a registered yoga teacher (RYT) with 200 hours of training. Klauer said the program gives students a "deeper insight into the practice of physical postures, knowledge of proper and safe sequencing, a sense of peace and balance, all whilst learning self-love."

Klauer picked up yoga after raising her two children, and found a passion for it. After teaching classes in the studio she learned in, she decided to open up a studio of her own. She started small in Romeo, but eventually her business grew into White Lotus Yoga, which now has 2,300 sq. ft. of studio space.

"White Lotus Yoga is not just a Yoga Studio, but a warm and vibrant community of yogis who love what they do, and have fun doing it."

