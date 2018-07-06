Why should you Vote 4 The Best?

Vote 4 The Best it is a contest put on by Local 4 that allows the Metro Detroit community to nominate and vote for their favorite local businesses.

This is why we need you to vote!

The thing that makes Metro Detroit so special is it's sense of community. The grit that is Detroit is represented by its hard-working people; you.

By casting your votes you are providing support for Metro Detroit businesses.

You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide. This shows the great places in Metro Detroit that everyone can share once Vote 4 the Best is over. Who better to decide the best businesses of Metro Detroit than the people that make this city great?

You can vote (once per hour, per category) until July 15th.