XN Supplements & Smoothies - Vote 4 the Best winner!

According to their Facebook page, XN Supplements & Smoothies is an independent sport nutrition and supplement store, locally owned and operated. They were founded just over six years ago, opening their first location in Brownstown, Michigan. Just this year, XN Supplements & Smoothies opened a brand new location in Westland, Michigan!

XN Supplements & Smoothies is well-known for their high quality sports supplements, great prices, and extremely large variety of protein packed, healthy snacks. Customers especially love their protein frozen yogurt, called Proyo!

Social media and brand manager CJ Suyak says XN Supplements & Smoothies is unique because of their foundation built on trust and satisfaction with their customers.

"We pride ourselves on being up front and genuine with every customer that comes through our doors, with the hopes of providing and unique and enjoyable experience, each and every time you walk into any XNSUPPS locations."

Their mission states: "We want to help educate our community on all things health and wellness."

