Calculate your chances for a snow day in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Hoping for a snow day in your community?
We’re expecting 4-8 inches of snow in Southeast Michigan by the end of the day on Wednesday, so it’s possible!
What are the chances your school closes tomorrow? Try the "Snow Day Calculator" -- CLICK HERE
If you're still not sold on a possible snow day -- try out some popular snow day rituals!
- Wear your pajamas inside out.
- Brush your teeth with the opposite hand.
- Flush AT LEAST 6 ice cubes down the toilet.
- Sleep with a spoon under your pillow.
- Leave ice cubes on the porch.
If you’re lucky enough to enjoy a snow day this week, here are some activities to celebrate!
