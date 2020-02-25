Calculate your chances for a snow day in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Hoping for a snow day in your community?

We’re expecting 4-8 inches of snow in Southeast Michigan by the end of the day on Wednesday, so it’s possible!

What are the chances your school closes tomorrow? Try the "Snow Day Calculator" -- CLICK HERE

If you're still not sold on a possible snow day -- try out some popular snow day rituals!

- Wear your pajamas inside out.

- Brush your teeth with the opposite hand.

- Flush AT LEAST 6 ice cubes down the toilet.

- Sleep with a spoon under your pillow.

- Leave ice cubes on the porch.

If you’re lucky enough to enjoy a snow day this week, here are some activities to celebrate!