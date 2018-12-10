5 things to do when it's really cold like it is today in Detroit

The high temperatures forecasted for southeatern Michigan communities on Dec. 10, 2018. (ClickOnDetroit)

DETROIT - Here are five things to do when it's really cold like it is today in Detroit.

The temperature is hovering around 27 degrees at the time of this writing, so here's what you're going to want to do:

Don't go outside Try to stay inside Avoid going outdoors Plan for indoor activities Wear a lot of clothes if you must, for some insane reason, go outside

Here's the really bad news: It's not even winter yet.

And in all seriousness, here's the latest weather forecast for Metro Detroit from Meteorologist Pual Gross:

