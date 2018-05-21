Best Detroit weather app: The Local4Casters app delivers

DETROIT - The all-new Local4Casters weather app is a must-have for anyone who likes to make outdoor plans in Metro Detroit.

Thinking of grilling on the patio? Have a soccer game? Want to go for a walk? You'll want to know the weather forecast and even take it with you.

What sets this weather app apart from the rest?

Interactive Live Radar

Current conditions -- you can even get push notifications to let you know rain is headed your way.

Hourly forecast

10-day forecast

Severe Weather Alerts

The forecast updates are detailed and on time.

The radar loads very quickly with easy zooming and perfect accuracy.

An update on May 15, 2018 made this app even better -- scrolling is easier, load time is faster and iPad users should be happier after a launch issue was fixed.

Download here: Apple Store

Download here: Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.