Chunk of ice falls through driver's windshield on Michigan's Mackinac Bridge Sunday

MICHIGAN - A chunk of ice from the Mackinac Bridge managed to make its way through a driver's windshield on Sunday, WPBN-TV reported.

Drivers on the Mackinac Bridge tried avoiding the huge chunks of ice that were falling.

The Mackinac Bridge was closed earlier Sunday but is now partially reopen. It was closed to all traffic after falling ice from the cable towers on the bridge were reported.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority announced the partial closure in the statement below:

"Currently we are experiencing winds of sufficient force in the Straits area to close the Mackinac Bridge to all vehicles except passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pickup trucks. Winds are blowing across the bridge surface in excess of 50 miles per hour.

Motorists are being instructed to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions regarding how and when to proceed across the bridge.

Passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pick-up trucks are being permitted to cross, but drivers are asked to exercise appropriate caution. Strong winds are blowing across the surface of the bridge. Motorists are asked to drive 20 miles per hour or less.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to all vehicles, although certain vehicles may still require an escort. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates."



