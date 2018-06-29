Cooling centers open in Detroit this weekend to give relief from extreme heat

DETROIT - It's going to be a hot weekend, so here is a list of cooling centers in Detroit.

The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the Detroit area this weekend to be more than 90 degrees. These recreation centers will be open to residents to provide air-conditioned comfort and protection from the heat.

The Detroit Parks & Recreation Department will open the following cooling centers:

Williams Recreation Center - 8431 Rosa Parks Boulevard

Coleman A. Young Recreation Center - 2751 Robert Bradby Drive

Patton Recreation Center - 2301 Woodmere Street

Farwell Recreation Center - 2711 East Outer Drive

Crowell Recreation Center - 16630 Lahser Road

Northwest Activities Center - 18100 Meyers Road

Team Wellness Center in Eastern Market - 2925 Russell Street (open June 30 and July 1 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

These centers will be open from June 30 - July 1 from noon to 8 p.m. each day. All city recreation centers will be open during normal hours on Friday, June 29, when temperatures also are expected to reach 90 degrees. A complete list with hours can be found here.

During periods of extreme heat, the Detroit Health Department recommends that residents:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Eat well-balanced, light and regular meals. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.

Reduce outdoor activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations.

Never leave children, seniors, or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time. The temperature inside the car can become 30-40 degrees hotter than the outside temperature.

Check on family and neighbors who are older, sick or with special needs that may need help responding to the heat.

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include: confusion; hot, dry, flushed skin; cool and clammy skin; lightheadedness; headache; dizziness; and nausea. Call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur.

Choose loose fitting, lightweight clothing, and opt for light-colored fabric, as it reflects heat. Avoid wearing black clothes, especially if you’re in direct sunlight. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

If you must work outside, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

Pets: To avoid heat-related illnesses in your pet, make sure they have protection from the sun and cool drinking water. Avoid leaving them outside during excessively hot and humid days, and monitor them regularly.

“During moments of extreme heat, we can prevent heat-related illnesses by staying cool, hydrated and checking on our family, neighbors and friends -- especially our senior citizens and those who live alone or without air conditioning,” Director and Health Officer of the Detroit Health Department Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. “We are also opening cooling centers for those who need support finding relief from the heat.”

More tips for staying cool in extreme hot temperatures can be found at www.detroitmi.gov/health.

