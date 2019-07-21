Crews working to restore power after severe storms rip through southeast Michigan

DETROIT - Firefighters, police officers and utility workers have been working around the clock after Friday and Saturday night's storms.

The severe weather have left a mess, including downed power lines and trees to widespread power outages.

It has been a busy weekend for crews at DTE. They're dealing with round two of the massive power outages across Metro Detroit and outside the region. The number of power outages have done up drastically since Saturday morning.

Severe weather ripped through our area again Saturday. DTE says right now there are about 375,000 customers without power.

During Friday night's storms, more than 120,000 people were affected. That storm caused more than 500 downed power lines, but crews were able to restore power to about 60,000 customers before the second round of storms came.

Saturday evening's storms caused more than 300,000 outages and about 1,100 downed power lines.

Crews are working to restore power to those areas. DTE cannot give a time frame as to when power will be restored to customers.

You can also monitor outages in your area using the DTE outage app.

