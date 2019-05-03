Dearborn Heights neighbors working to clean up after devastating flood

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - The neighborhoods hit hardest by the floods are starting to look like neighborhoods again instead of rivers.
Now the long cleanup process begins as neighbors try to resurrect cars that were submerged.
But inside homes is where the real devastation is. People like Salah Alamodi, just finished his basement for his three kids to play in, have a lot of work to do.
"Everything needs to be thrown away, especially the stuff that touched the water. What's really broke my heart is they're going to open everything so that the mold doesn't come into the house," said Alamodi.
Then there's Torrie Stennett, who was emotional Thursday after part of her home caught fire. On Friday, her basement remained flooded.
"What can you do? It's devastating. It's my whole life gone in a matter of minutes.
The water was at chest-deep levels at one point this week. Vehicles were getting stuck in the water so much that some residents were putting up signs to warn drivers not to try to make it through the flooded areas.
Red Cross helping
The American Red Cross will be providing emergency supplies for flood victims in Dearborn Heights. The Red Cross will be at the Richard A. Young Recreation Center on McKinley Street from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Residents needing help should bring identification showing their address with them.
Wayne County state of emergency
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in Wayne County after the county requested state assistance to address the aftermath of this week's heavy rainfall and flooding.
The declaration allows the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts in conjunction with local agencies.
The governor's declaration comes after Wayne County declared a local state of emergency Thursday evening.
