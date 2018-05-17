Detroit weather: It's really, really nice outside today

DETROIT - A quick walk in Downtown Detroit on Thursday revealed it's insanely nice outside.

It took some courage for me to walk back into work after running across the street for a cup of iced coffee.

Highs will hit the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, Meteorologist Brandon Roux said. So enjoy the dry, clear weather.

The photo above shows the historic Fort Shelby hotel on Lafayette Boulevard. The sun is behind the building surrounded by very few clouds in the sky.

Things get a little dicey on Friday night and Saturday, according to the latest forecast.

FORECAST: Rain showers expected Friday night, Saturday

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.