Detroit's Belle Isle battered by severe storms Monday afternoon

Severe storms blew through Metro Detroit on Monday afternoon, leaving trees split in half on Detroit's Belle Isle.

Wind and lightning were the primary culprits in the Monday storms, prompting warnings in multiple counties in Southeast Michigan.

Severe weather in Metro Detroit on Monday: Latest watches, warnings, information

Video and photos show tree damage on Belle Isle as winds blew through the state park.

TIME-LAPSE: Watch the severe thunderstorm blow through Belle Isle knocking down several tree branches Monday afternoon. #Local4 pic.twitter.com/kIXDObjIMw — Jason Colthorp (@JasonColthorp) August 6, 2018

