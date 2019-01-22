Do you have to clear the snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan?

DETROIT - Braving the cold to clear everything off your vehicle in the winter can be a pain, but if you don't get all of the snow off, you're breaking the law.

According to Michigan law, a driver's vision cannot be impaired by an object, including snow and ice, that obstructs sight and a vehicle's rear window cannot be obstructed unless there are two mirrors that allow the driver to see the road behind the vehicle.

WEATHER: Snow, sleet to hit Metro Detroit

As for the rest of the vehicle, Michigan law states, "A person shall not deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice, or slush onto or across a roadway or the shoulder of the roadway in a manner which obstructs the safety vision of the driver of a motor vehicle," and, "A person shall not deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice or slush on any roadway or highway."

In other words, if a vehicle is not cleared completely and snow or ice flies off while driving, it is illegal.

Additionally, a vehicle's exterior lights should be cleaned off so the lights are the color and brightness required by law.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.