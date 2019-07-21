DTE Energy: 360,000 customers without power after severe storms

DETROIT - DTE Energy is providing an update on power outages that are affecting many in Southeast Michigan after two waves of storms.

The severe weather moved through Michigan on Friday and Saturday. The National Weather Service predicts that the threat of severe weather is over for Saturday night.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, DTE estimates that 360,000 customers are without power. During Friday night's storms more than 120,000 customers were affected by power outages, according to DTE. The storms caused more than 500 downed power lines and DTE crews were able to restore power to more than 60,000 customers before the second wave of storms arrived.

The second round of severe weather brought high winds to the area Saturday evening. The weather caused more than 300,000 more outages and 1,100 downed power lines DTE crews are working to complete damage assessments.

Officials remind everyone to take the following precautions:

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they're in contact with.

Treat every downed power line as if it were energized.

Do not cross yellow caution tape.

Do not use a portable generator inside a home or business, keep it outside and away from doors and windows.

Report an outage

You can use the DTE Energy mobile app to report a downed power line or outage. You can also call 800-477-4747 or visit DTE's website here.

