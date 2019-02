DETROIT - DTE Energy reported Friday morning that power had been knocked out to 37,000 customers overnight due to high winds.

About 18,000 customers remain without power Friday morning. A DTE spokesperson said they expected outages to climb Friday with the high winds.

The gusty winds of 20-35 mph are expected to continue until about 10 a.m. Friday, when the wind advisory is scheduled to expire.

Here's the full weather forecast.

