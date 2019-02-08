DTE Energy power outages: 2,000 customers still without power due to wind

DETROIT - DTE Energy reported Friday that power had been knocked out to 39,000 customers overnight due to high winds.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, 2,000 customers are still without power. A DTE spokesperson said they expected outages to climb Friday with the high winds.

DTE estimated more than 90 power lines down across the region.

DTE said it expects to restore all customers by midnight.

"We know how difficult power outages can be for our customers, and crews are working 16-hour shifts around the clock to restore service as safely and quickly as possible."

