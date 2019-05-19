DTE Energy reports 6,000 without power after tornado warnings in Macomb, St. Clair counties

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Local 4 live radar was active Sunday with heavy rains, winds and even tornado warnings in Macomb and St. Clair counties.

The warnings have expired, but many residents were left with the aftermath of the weekend storms.

According to DTE Energy, 6,000 homes lost power. Officials said a tree branch fell onto power lines in Shelby Township, cutting power to about 1,200 homes.

Most customers had their power restored just before 7 p.m.

You can watch Priya Mann's full story above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.