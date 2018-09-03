Flood watch issued for Southeast Michigan until 10 p.m. Monday

A flood watch has been issued in Southeast Michigan. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A flood watch has been issued in Southeast Michigan until 10 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service announced.

The watch was issued for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe and Livingston counties.

The National Weather Service said heavy rain producing showers and thunderstorms is approaching the area late Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Many places are expected to see about 1 inch of rain, but isolated totals up to 4 inches are possible, officials said.

Residents living in areas prone to flooding should monitor rain totals and take action if flooding develops, the NWS said.

