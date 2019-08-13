Flooding closes section of M-59; road reopens to traffic

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A section of M-59 was closed Monday night due to flooding and drivers are being detoured at Mound Road.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed around 9:15 p.m. Monday. The lanes did not reopen to traffic until about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Several vehicles were stranded in the water.

No injuries were reported.

A flash flood warning was issued for Macomb and Oakland Counties until 11:30 p.m. Monday.

BREAKING: Freeway and cars underwater tonight as flash flood warnings continue. See you live at 11 on @Local4News pic.twitter.com/uLI8WDHBvm — @Nightcam (@nightcam) August 13, 2019

