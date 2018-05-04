Flooding washes away part of road in Northern Michigan

This is a look at part of Ferry Road in Charlevoix County that was washed out by flooding Friday morning. (WPBN/Charlevoix County Road Commission)

Part of a Northern Michigan road has essentially been washed away by flooding and heavy rains.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon for Charlevoix County and until 3 p.m. for Cheboygan and Emmet counties.

WPBN reports a portion of Ferry Road between Ironton and Advance crumbled due to flooding on Friday morning. A photo from the Charlevoix County Road Commission shows extensive damage to the road.

WPBN also reports a possible sinkhole in Boyne City.

The National Weather Service says localized flooding will be possible where several rounds of rain in the past 72 hours has fallen and continues throughout the area this afternoon.

Gusty winds will also develop late this morning through mid-afternoon. Rain will diminish throughout the afternoon.

The below map is an approximate location of the road damage:

