Friday declared Ozone Action day in Southeast Michigan

Friday will be an Ozone Action day in Southeast Michigan. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Friday has been declared an Ozone Action day in Southeast Michigan, officials announced.

Sunshine and southwest winds are expected to pump in hot, humid, hazy air for a few days. There is potential for more Ozone Action days into the weekend.

On Ozone Action days, everyone is asked to lower pollutant emissions because high levels of ozone are expected. Breathing high concentrations of ozone can cause health problems, especially for children, elderly people and anyone with asthma or lung issues.

Here are some things you can do to keep the air clean on Friday:

Delay mowing the lawn until evening or the next day. Exhaust from your lawn mower and other gas-powered lawn and garden equipment help form ozone.

Leave your car at home. Instead, take the bus, carpool, bike, walk or telecommute. You'll reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, as well as save money.

Avoid refueling your vehicle during daylight hours. Fumes released at the gas pump contribute to ozone formation.

Reduce electricity use. Adjust your thermostat a few degrees higher and turn off lights, computers and other electrical devices when not in use.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.