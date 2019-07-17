Heat wave: Cooling centers open in Metro Detroit

iStock/LaraBelova

DETROIT - With the heat index ecpected to top 110 degrees this week in Metro Detroit, public cooling centers are opening across the region.

Most of the cooling centers will offer water.

Here's the growing list we're putting together here on ClickOnDetroit:

Wayne County

Detroit

Team Wellness Center at 6309 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48207 will be open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on both Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20

Team Wellness Center's Eastern Market location at 2925 Russell St., Detroit, MI 48207 will be open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday, July 19th. Visitors can cool off in an air-conditioned facility while enjoying popsicles and cold water. They can also play games, watch television, socialize, or just relax while they wait out the heat. Team Wellness Center has an overnight program which hosts more than 100 homeless individuals every night at the East location. People who have nowhere to go when the cooling centers close for the evening are welcome to stay overnight.

Oak Street Health centers: Cherry Hill, Rosedale Park, Jefferson Village - visit www.oakstreethealth.com/centers for specific hours for each center



Southgate

Oak Street Health center -- 13667 Eureka Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 -- Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Here's a list of cooling centers that opened earlier this month in Wayne County.

Macomb County

Oakland County

Farmington Hills

Costick Center -- 28600 Eleven Mile Road in Farmington Hills -- will be open as a cooling center starting Thursday, July 17 through Wednesday, July 24 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Hazel Park

Oak Street Health center -- 1142 E 9 Mile Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030 -- Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Washtenaw County

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.