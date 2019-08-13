Heavy overnight rain floods parts of Macomb County

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Somewhere between 15 and 20 drivers needed help Tuesday morning after getting stuck in flood waters they were not expecting in Macomb County.

According to Meteorologist Paul Gross, one weather observer in Sterling Heights received 4.71 inches of rain in just three hours. Drivers got stranded for hours nea 19 Mile Road and Van Dyke.

In Utica, M-59 at Mound Road had to be shut down for flooding with more cars getting stuck.

"I went to go save somebody who was in the flood, and the water was so high you couldn't see the curb, and I just turned into it and got stuck," said Sean Threat, a truck driver.

Threat said he's definitely embarrassed for his mistake.

"I'm going to take a lot of crap, yeah," he said.

No serious injuries were reported.

