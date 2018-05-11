Here is the Metro Detroit Mother's Day weather forecast

DETROIT - With the placement of a stationary front south of Detroit, it will not be an all day wash out on Saturday, with better weather the farther north or away from that frontal boundary.

Expect temps in the 50s most of Saturday with a few areas hitting the low 60s and winds NE 5-12 mph.

Mother's Day:

We very well may start with rain as we celebrate our Mother's Day on Sunday.

It all depends on where that stationary front remains parked. Morning rain is a safe bet especially south, and partly sunny mid to upper 60s through the afternoon.

Monday looks great with sun and 70s to near 80 degrees. But then showers and storms return Tuesday through Thursday next week.

