Huron River flood stage expected to reach 7.6 feet this week in Hamburg Township

A view of the Huron River in nearby Scio Township. (WDIV)

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Huron River in Hamburg Township has been steadily rising since Friday morning.

The river is expected to reach 7.6 feet by Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The initial flood stage is 6.5 feet -- the water reached that stage Sunday.

At that stage water begins to flood yards of homes along the Huron River and ore lake. Many boat docks begin to become submerged between 6.5 and 7 feet, according to the NWS.

The area is under a Flood Warning until further notice.

