It's cold enough in Metro Detroit to destroy certain items left in your car

DETROIT - With the sub-freezing temperatures gripping Metro Detroit this week, be sure to check your vehicle for anything that might get destroyed by the cold.

It's not uncommon that drivers will leave certain valuables in vehicles -- such as a cellphone -- and while the threat of theft always exists, the threat of destruction by cold temperatures can be overlooked.

Local 4's Steve Garagiola will be discussing the four things you never want to leave in your vehicle if it's this cold. Be sure to watch his report Tuesday evening on Local 4.

Meanwhile, what have you left in your vehicle that was destroyed or harmed by sub-freezing temperatures? Maybe you never thought it would be a problem.

Let us know in the comments section below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.