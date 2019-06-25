Looking for summer in Michigan? It's on the way this week

joe Raedle/Getty Images

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's -- summer?

That's right -- after hiding in rain clouds for seemingly 3 months, the warmth is finally on the way this week in Metro Detroit.

Summer officially started last Friday with a couple of picture perfect days. But this week, mostly later this week and the weekend, the heat arrives. Take a look at the forecast for Wednesday thru Saturday:

Here's the latest on possible storms later this week from Brandon Roux:

Thursday is warm and steamy with shower chances mainly with the peak heat of the afternoon. Highs will flirt with 90 degrees Thursday through Saturday, and that same threat for showers and storms popping in the afternoon is there for all three days.

So, no rain outs but some wet weather sneaking in here and there through Saturday Night. Showers move south during the morning Sunday and we are left high and dry to finish the weekend in the low 80s.

