May 2018 inches closer to being one of the wettest in Detroit records

DETROIT - May 2018 is inching closer to being one of the five wettest Mays in the city of Detroit's weather records book.

About 6.16 inches of rain have fallen in Detroit this month. With about a week remaining, this May has a shot at cracking the top five wettest on record.

Here are the top five:

2004 -- 8.46 inches of rain in May

1943 -- 8.05 inches of rain in May

1892 -- 7.84 inches of rain in May

1947 -- 6.97 inches of rain in May

1991 -- 6.20 inches of rain in May

More articles like this: Weather Center

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.