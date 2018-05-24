Weather Center

May 2018 inches closer to being one of the wettest in Detroit records

6.16 inches of rain have fallen this month in Detroit

By Brandon Roux - Meteorologist, Segment Reporter/Producer, Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

DETROIT - May 2018 is inching closer to being one of the five wettest Mays in the city of Detroit's weather records book. 

About 6.16 inches of rain have fallen in Detroit this month. With about a week remaining, this May has a shot at cracking the top five wettest on record.

Here are the top five:  

  • 2004 -- 8.46 inches of rain in May
  • 1943 -- 8.05 inches of rain in May 
  • 1892 -- 7.84 inches of rain in May
  • 1947 -- 6.97 inches of rain in May
  • 1991 -- 6.20 inches of rain in May

