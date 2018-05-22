Metro Detroit Memorial Day 2018 weekend forecast: Hot and humid

DETROIT - The good news about this Memorial Day weekend is that we won't have any big fronts or storm systems across the area, and we'll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The bad news is that it'll be hot and humid enough to generate pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.

Not all of us will get them, but all of us are at risk. If you have yard work (and many of us do), mornings into the early afternoon may be your best bet.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s (20 degrees Celsius), and in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

If you have afternoon/evening plans, check the real-time radar on our free app often to monitor any potential thunderstorm development.

