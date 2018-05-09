Metro Detroit Mother's Day weather forecast appears dry, pleasant

DETROIT - The Local 4Casters are expecting a dry Mother's Day this year.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Here is Meteorologist Paul Gross' forecast posted Tuesday evening:

Today’s models are actually coming into agreement with ending that early in the morning, and sunshine developing by afternoon. What a difference that makes. If this timing pans out, we’ll be able to barbecue and do all sorts of outdoor things to celebrate with Mom. Again, stay tuned. We’ll keep you updated.

The forecast remained similar by Wednesday morning as Meteorologist Brandon Roux said we should have a "very pleasant end to the weekend."

RELATED: Rain expected during Thursday morning commute

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.