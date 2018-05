DETROIT - As Metro Detroit goes in to Mother's Day, Sunday, the weather calms down, and it becomes milder.

The morning will be damp with heavy rain and thunderstorms before and at dawn.

Sunday afternoon becomes sunnier after brunch. It becomes milder, too, with highs in the middle and upper 60s for families to have time with mom outdoors.

Monday will be warmer and sunnier. Feels like summer, again, with afternoon temps near 80°F.

